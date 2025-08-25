More sports Rohit Yadav wins Gold in Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, keeps Tokyo dream alive By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 14:28 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav scripted a remarkable comeback to the top of his sport, clinching gold at the 2025 National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai with a personal best throw of 83.65 meters, igniting hopes for India's representation at next month's World Championships in Tokyo.

Yadav's win is especially poignant given his battle with a serious elbow injury that sidelined him from both the 2023 World Championships and the Paris Olympics in 2024. The injury and subsequent surgery had left the young athlete with doubts about his form and future, but under the mentorship of Russian coach Sergey Makarov, Yadav rebuilt his throwing technique and mental resolve.

The Chennai meet saw a slow start for Yadav, whose first two throws were below 80 meters. A tactical adjustment suggested by Coach Makarov-throwing flatter javelins-enabled Yadav to unleash two throws beyond the 82-meter mark, culminating in the 83.65-meter gold-winning effort on his third try. This throw ranks among the best by an Indian this season, trailing only World Champion Neeraj Chopra and fellow contender Sachin Yadav.

With this triumph, Rohit Yadav stands on the verge of World Championships qualification via the world rankings quota, as India may potentially field four javelin throwers in Tokyo-a first in history if confirmed. The Athletics Federation of India is expected to announce final selections soon, with World Athletics releasing the qualified list by the end of this week.

"Pain keeps coming back, but the good throws give me confidence and energy," Yadav reflected after his win. Supported by encouraging messages from teammates like Neeraj Chopra, Yadav has regained belief in his ability to compete at the world level.