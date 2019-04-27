English

Roman beats Doheny to unify super-bantamweight titles

By Opta
DanielRoman - Cropped
After a struggle against TJ Doheny, Daniel Roman unified the WBA and IBF super-bantamweight titles.

LA, April 27: Daniel Roman unified the WBA and IBF super-bantamweight titles after defeating TJ Doheny in a huge battle on Friday.

Roman (27-2-1) claimed a majority-decision win to add the IBF crown to the WBA title he already held.

The American, 28, knocked Doheny down twice, the Irishman suffering his first professional loss despite getting back into the bout.

Roman was awarded the fight 116-110 by two judges, while the third scored it 113-113.

Also in California, Juan Francisco Estrada gained revenge against Wisaksil Wangek to win back his WBC and lineal super-flyweight titles.

In a rematch of their fight from February last year, Estrada won by unanimous decision to recapture his crowns.

Earlier, Jessie Vargas knocked out Humberto Soto in the sixth round.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
