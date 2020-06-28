Rory McIlroy accepts form is 'a little erratic'

The world number one has endured some mixed form since the PGA Tour resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

McIlroy is back in a tie for 18th in Connecticut, and on track to fire four rounds in the 60s at the same tournament for the first time since returning from the coronavirus-enforced break.

But after mixing five birdies with four bogeys in the third round, McIlroy accepted his form was inconsistent.

"It's a little erratic. The good stuff is in there, but obviously there's a bit of bad, too," the Northern Irishman told a news conference.

"I'm sort of just putting it down to having those few months off and not really sort of finding my rhythm yet.

"Hopefully post a low one tomorrow and have a week off before going up to Columbus for a couple weeks."

Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson carded nine-under 61s on Saturday (June 27), with the former holding a two-stroke lead atop the leaderboard.

McIlroy said that gave him hope he could produce a strong finish to the PGA Tour event.

"If you go out there and play well, you can shoot something like Brendon or DJ shot today," he said.

"It would be a nice way to finish the week, shoot a low one and have a week off to maybe work on a couple things and get back at it."