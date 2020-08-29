English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

McIlroy shares lead as Tiger struggles at BMW Championship

By Dejan Kalinic
Rory McIlroy carded a one-under 69 to be in a share of the lead
Rory McIlroy carded a one-under 69 to be in a share of the lead

New York, August 29: Rory McIlroy carded a one-under 69 to be in a share of the lead at the halfway mark of the BMW Championship.

Looking for his first win of 2020, the Northern Irishman sits at one under in difficult conditions at the Olympia Fields Country Club.

McIlroy got to three under in his second round at the FedEx Cup play-offs event, but dropped two shots on his final five holes.

The 2012 champion shares a one-stroke lead with American Patrick Cantlay (68).

Overnight leader Hideki Matsuyama (73) and world number one Dustin Johnson (69) are tied for third.

A two-time winner of the tournament, Johnson made back-to-back birdies to finish his round.

Adam Scott (69), Brendon Todd (68), Louis Oosthuizen (69), Tony Finau (71) and Billy Horschel (71) are tied for fifth at one over.

A shot further back are Mackenzie Hughes (73), Kevin Kisner (70) and Bubba Watson (70).

Defending champion Justin Thomas fell further back, carding a four-over 74 to be at seven over.

While there is no 36-hole cut at the BMW Championship, Tiger Woods and Jason Day are in danger of missing the Tour Championship.

Woods struggled to a 75 to be at eight over, two shots better off than Day (74).

With the top 30 qualifying for the Tour Championship, Woods is projected to be 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings, while Day is 58th.

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LYN 4 - 1 DIJ
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 5:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More