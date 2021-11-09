RummyBaazi unveils its new avatar with CardBaazi - India's first multi-card gaming application

With the focus on the company's long-standing commitment to provide a tech engineered solution, CardBaazi will continue to further enhance the user experience with an improved user interface offering a lighter, faster, and smarter experience.

The lower RAM and the lighter version of the app is battery efficient providing smoother game animation. Besides these improvements, the app will also support automatic OTA updates.

Introducing the new CardBaazi platform, Mr Sunit Warriach, CEO of CardBaazi, said, "We are extremely elated to unveil India's new card gaming destination- CardBaazi. After three-plus years of rummy experience, we are all set to diversify our model. With the help of industry insights, we have realized customers are looking for a wide variety of games under one roof. CardBaazi is one such industry-first move by us. With all the cognizance that we've gathered over the years, we are very confident about our product that comes with upgraded in-app features and delivers the best user experience in the industry."

Keeping the user experience in mind, the existing users from RummyBaazi will have a smooth transition to CardBaazi by keeping the login credentials the same and through OTP logins with no additional KYC details to be provided.

Download the all-new CardBaazi app from: https://cardbaazi.com/

About CardBaazi: India's new favourite card gaming destination is focused on delivering a thrilling online card gaming experience. The all-new only card gaming platform in India is renowned for its disruptive market dynamics and player-centric user interface over an extended spectrum of online gaming platforms in India.

CardBaazi is Baazi Games' specialised arm that offers an exclusive, safe, and secure online card gaming experience to more than a million-plus users within a short span of its inception.

