Russell Westbrook Joins Sacramento Kings On One-Year Contract Ahead Of NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings have secured a deal with Russell Westbrook, a nine-time NBA All-Star, as reported by various media sources. With the 2025-26 season starting soon, Westbrook was among the last high-profile free agents available. He has signed a one-year contract with the Kings for a veteran's minimum salary of $3.6 million, according to ESPN.

Westbrook, who was the No. 4 overall pick in 2008, is about to embark on his 18th NBA season. Last year, he played for the Denver Nuggets, where he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists over 75 games. His extensive experience will be valuable to the Kings as they aim to improve their performance.

Joining the Kings marks Westbrook's seventh team in his NBA career. He spent his first 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In his career spanning 1,237 games, he has averaged 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. His addition is expected to bolster Sacramento's backcourt depth.

The Kings' backcourt already includes players like Dennis Schröder, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk. Meanwhile, veterans such as Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Dario Saric strengthen their frontcourt lineup. This combination of talent aims to reverse the team's recent decline after their successful playoff run in the 2022-23 season.

Sacramento faces challenges as they prepare for the upcoming season. The team recently announced that Keegan Murray will miss the first month due to a torn thumb ligament. Murray was also a No. 4 overall pick and plays an important role in their lineup.

The Kings are looking to build on their past successes while overcoming recent setbacks. Westbrook's signing is part of their strategy to enhance their roster and compete effectively in the league this season.

With Westbrook's experience and skills added to their roster, Sacramento hopes to regain momentum and achieve better results than in previous seasons.