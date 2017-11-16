Russell wins sixth world billiards title

Bengaluru/Doha, November 16: Mike Russell was crowned the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) billiards (time format) champion.

In the 1500-up final at the Al Arabi Sports Club in Doha, the Englishman beat compatriot Robert Hall 1500-1284 to annex his sixth world billiards crown.

Earlier in the semifinal, he had defeated archrival and India's golden boy and newly-crowned IBSF points format champion Pankaj Advani 1250-620.

It's payback time for Russell as he tames Advani

Russell started the proceedings with a flourish, as he surged into lead with a triple century break of 344 points and followed it up with 169 in the opening session itself.

Hall, fought back though with breaks of 198, 80, 105, 131 as he not only equalised, but also took a 140-point lead at the end of first session.

But in the second session, Russell was back to his best with his clever top-of-the board play as he had a break of 260 and followed it up with 197 and 107 to establish a vice-like grip over the proceedings.

Though Hall also scored two breaks of 123 and 153 to stay in the race, it was all over once Russell came with a century break of 149.

Russell, who was based in Qatar for a long time as the national coach, also notched up the biggest break of the tournament (551 in the semifinal against Advani).

IBSF President Mubarak Hamad Al Khayareen awarded the winners.

The Winners:

150-Up (Points Format)

Gold: Pankaj Advani (India)

Silver: Mike Russell (England)

Joint bronze: Rupesh Shah (India); Peter Gilchrist (Singapore)

Long-Up (Time Format)

Gold: Mike Russell (England)

Silver: Robert Hall (England)

Joint bronze: Pankaj Advani (India); Nay Thway Oo (Myanmar)

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the IBSF World Snooker Championship which begins at the same venue on Friday (November 17).

It is for the first time that IBSF is hosting World Championships in both formats at such a short gap.