Russia investigates after death of boxer Dadashev

By Opta
Maxim Dadashev underwent surgery for a subdural haematoma
Moscow, July 24: The Russian Boxing Federation is investigating after Maxim Dadashev died at the age of 28 from a brain injury sustained when fighting in the United States.

Dadashev lost in 11 rounds to Subriel Matias in an IBF light-welterweight title eliminator in Maryland on Friday (July 19), with his trainer Buddy McGirt calling a stop to proceedings.

The aftermath of the fight saw Dadashev leave the arena on a stretcher after he vomited on his way back to the locker room.

He underwent surgery for a subdural haematoma and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma.

A spokesperson for Dadashev's promoters Top Rank confirmed to Omnisport on Tuesday (July 23) that the boxer had died from his injuries.

The organisation later issued a statement, saying: "The Top Rank family mourns the passing of Maxim Dadashev. Maxim was a talented fighter inside the ring and a loving husband and father outside the ropes. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Umar Kremlev, secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation, said it had "begun an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death" of Dadashev.

Kremlev said the federation would support Dadashev's family and added: "I think some human factor intervened, there was some kind of violation."

Dadashev's widow, Elizaveta Apushkina, said in a statement reported by ESPN: "It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of my husband, Maxim Dadashev.

"He was a very kind person who fought until the very end. Our son will continue be raised to be a great man like his father.

"Lastly, I would like to thank everyone that cared for Maxim during his final days. I ask that everyone please respect our privacy during this very difficult time."

Dadashev had won his previous 13 fights prior to Friday's loss to Matias.

boxing ibf boxer russia
Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 8:28 [IST]
