Ryder Cup 2018: Twitter abuzz after fourballs announcement

Paris, September 28: The golfing world was abuzz on the eve of the Ryder Cup and nowhere was that more evident than on Twitter.

United States captain Jim Furyk and Europe counterpart Thomas Bjorn made their Friday morning fourball announcements at a raucous opening ceremony.

With the battle lines drawn, all there is left to do is sit back, relax and enjoy three days of what promises to be a pulsating contest at Le Golf National.

And if you're excited then you're not alone, as our best round-up of Twitter's social interaction shows.

    Friday, September 28, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
