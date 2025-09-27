How much money will PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi pay for Haris Rauf's fine from his Own Pocket?

Brentford vs Man United Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online?

More sports Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy Celebrates Strong Start For Team Europe Despite Missed Opportunities Rory McIlroy commended Team Europe's strong performance at the Ryder Cup, leading 5-2 after day one. Despite a missed chance for a full point, the team remains focused on upcoming challenges. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Rory McIlroy expressed satisfaction with Europe's strong start at the Ryder Cup, despite a slight disappointment in not extending their lead further. Luke Donald's team secured a 5-2 advantage on the first day at Bethpage Black, effectively quieting the enthusiastic New York crowd. McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood achieved a decisive 5&4 victory over Collin Morikawa and Harris English in the foursomes.

McIlroy narrowly missed securing a win with Shane Lowry in the final fourball match against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns. The Masters champion failed to sink a 12-foot putt on the last hole for victory. Despite this, McIlroy was pleased with the team's performance. "It's still a great day for Europe," he told Sky Sports Golf. "We would have absolutely taken this last night if you'd have told us we'd be 5-2 up."

The omens are favourable for Team Europe, having won the Ryder Cup four out of five times when leading after the opening session. Additionally, seven of the last ten teams leading after day one have emerged victorious. However, Shane Lowry cautioned against complacency, emphasising that they must remain focused.

"Obviously, we're going to be very happy [with the score]," Lowry stated. "Luke is a great captain, and he's not going to be getting too excited. We've got a job to do. We've got two tough days ahead of us." He acknowledged the lively atmosphere and anticipated it would continue in the coming days.

McIlroy highlighted the importance of recovery and preparation for upcoming matches. "Right now, it's just about recovering and resting up and getting ready for tomorrow," he said. The team remains optimistic yet aware of the challenges ahead as they aim to maintain their momentum.

Lowry echoed McIlroy's sentiments about their performance being commendable but stressed that they must stay grounded. "I feel like we did a great job today," he remarked. "We would have loved to have won that point. But like Rory said, an amazing day for Europe, and we'll take it."

The European team is determined to build on their promising start while remaining cautious about celebrating prematurely. With two challenging days ahead, maintaining focus will be crucial as they strive to secure victory in this prestigious tournament.