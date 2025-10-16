More sports Sacramento Kings Secure Keegan Murray With Five-Year, USD 140 Million Rookie Extension The Sacramento Kings have finalised a five-year rookie contract extension worth USD 140 million for Keegan Murray. This deal keeps him with the team until the end of the 2030-31 season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 6:04 [IST]

The Sacramento Kings have secured forward Keegan Murray with a five-year rookie contract extension valued at $140 million, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania. This deal ensures that Murray, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft, will remain with the team until the 2030-31 season. Known for his defensive skills, Murray has been a key player for the Kings.

Throughout his three seasons, Murray has averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He is one of only three players, alongside Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and Boston's Derrick White, to achieve 500 three-pointers, 150 blocks, and 150 steals during this period. His performance highlights his versatility on the court.

Murray had an impressive sophomore year with averages of 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. However, last season saw a dip in his scoring to 12.4 points per game due to new additions like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine joining the Kings' roster. Despite this reduction in scoring, Murray remains a vital part of the team's strategy.

His durability has been notable throughout his NBA career, having played in 233 out of a possible 246 games. Recently, he underwent surgery for a torn thumb ligament and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks. This temporary absence will require adjustments in Sacramento's lineup.

Murray was anticipated to start alongside LaVine, DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Dennis Schroder for Sacramento. With his recovery underway, potential replacements include Dario Saric, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, and rookie Nique Clifford. These players are candidates to fill in during Murray's absence.

This contract extension reflects Sacramento's commitment to building around their young talent like Murray. His contributions on both ends of the floor make him an integral part of their future plans as they aim for success in upcoming seasons.