Sam Curran Returns To England Squad For Opening T20I Against South Africa In Cardiff All-rounder Sam Curran has been recalled to the England squad for the opening T20I against South Africa. Following a strong showing in The Hundred, he aims to contribute under new coach Brendon McCullum. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

Sam Curran is back in England's lineup for the T20I series against South Africa, starting in Cardiff. This follows England's 2-1 loss in the ODI series. Curran, who impressed with the Oval Invincibles, returns to international cricket after last playing against West Indies in November. He will be under the guidance of new coach Brendon McCullum.

Curran has a record of 58 T20Is for England, amassing 356 runs at an average of 14.24 and taking 54 wickets. His inclusion is part of a strategy to strengthen England's performance in the upcoming matches at Old Trafford and Trent Bridge later this week.

Phil Salt also rejoins the team after missing games due to paternity leave. The pace attack will feature Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton alongside Curran. Harry Brook leads as captain, with Curran expected to bat at number five.

The team aims to build on their massive victory over South Africa in the final ODI, where they won by a record margin of 342 runs. This win provides momentum as they transition into the T20 format.

The starting XI includes Phil Salt, Jos Buttler as wicketkeeper, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook as captain, Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid. This lineup reflects a blend of experience and fresh talent aimed at securing success in the series.

This series marks an important phase for England under McCullum's leadership. The focus is on integrating players like Curran effectively into the squad to enhance their competitive edge against South Africa.