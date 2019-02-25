Samuel L Jackson pokes fun at Knicks, Spike Lee during Oscars

Lee, a world famous film director, producer and actor, is a huge Knicks fan.

While presenting an award, Jackson let Lee know New York won their first home game since December 1 after they beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-118 at Madison Square Garden.

"First of all, Spike, so glad you're sitting down," he said.

"After 18 consecutive home losses, the New York Knicks won tonight. I repeat, the New York Knicks won tonight, defeating San Antonio 130-118."

Lee then shouted back "we're trying to tank".

Lee went on to win the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Knicks have a chance to extend their home winning streak to two games against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

They will enter that matchup in last place of the Eastern Conference standings.