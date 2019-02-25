English

Samuel L Jackson pokes fun at Knicks, Spike Lee during Oscars

By Opta
After the New York Knicks finally ended their wait for another home win, Samuel L Jackson teased Spike Lee
After the New York Knicks finally ended their wait for another home win, Samuel L Jackson teased Spike Lee

New York, February 25: Samuel L Jackson delivered a message to New York Knicks fan Spike Lee at the Oscars on Sunday.

Lee, a world famous film director, producer and actor, is a huge Knicks fan.

While presenting an award, Jackson let Lee know New York won their first home game since December 1 after they beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-118 at Madison Square Garden.

"First of all, Spike, so glad you're sitting down," he said.

"After 18 consecutive home losses, the New York Knicks won tonight. I repeat, the New York Knicks won tonight, defeating San Antonio 130-118."

Lee then shouted back "we're trying to tank".

Lee went on to win the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Knicks have a chance to extend their home winning streak to two games against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

They will enter that matchup in last place of the Eastern Conference standings.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
