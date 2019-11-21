Popovich frustrated as Spurs losing streak goes on

The Spurs went down 132-138 to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and have not endured such a torrid run of form since the 1996-97 season.

It left coach Popovich in no mood to get too deep into analysis as he summed it up with some simple logical reasoning.

"All in all, if you score 132 points, you should probably have a pretty good chance to win a game," he said.

"The bad news is, if you give up 138, you are not going to win.

"I'm a really smart guy. I'm figuring that's logical. I could be wrong. There's not much else to say."

DeMar DeRozan struck an even more downbeat tone than his boss, despite his own contribution of 31 points.

"Every single game we've lost feels worse than the last game," said the four-time NBA All-Star.