Alvarez embracing 'risk' of Smith bout

Alvarez (53-1-2) returns to super-middleweight for the bout against WBA holder Smith in Texas on Saturday (December 19).

It will be the Mexican's first bout since November last year as he takes on the unbeaten Smith (27-0).

Alvarez, a four-division world champion, said he was taking a risk with the fight, but it is one he is embracing.

"I like risk, I like taking risk, taking this fight is a risk," he told DAZN on Thursday (December 17).

"I'm fighting the number one at 168 pounds so these are challenges for me and I continue to bring challenges forward and I like the risk of it. I like challenges to continue making history."

While he is the top-ranked super-middleweight in the world, Smith enters the fight at the Alamodome in San Antonio as the underdog.

But the Brit, whose last fight was also in November last year, said he was confident of an upset.

"For me obviously I like my chances in this fight, I wouldn't call for a fight that I believed I would lose. I've been asking for this fight because I believe I'll win it," he said.

"I understand I'm the underdog, you look at social media, a lot of people don't really give me a chance in this fight but I've been here before, I was the underdog in my world title fight. If anything, it gives me a little bit more motivation, a little bit of a point to prove to prove my worth.

"I believe I deserve to be in this fight. I'm the number one in the world, I worked very hard to be in the position I'm at and now I'm enjoying the luxury of being world champion and being involved in these big fights, which like I said before I dreamed of being in since I was a little boy."