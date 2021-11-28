Saurav Ghosal wins Malaysian Open Squash Tournament

Second seed and ranked 15th in the world, Ghosal defeated Rodriguez 11-7 11-8 13-11 in 55 minutes to win his 10th PSA title.

The last time he clinched a title on the PSA Tour was in 2018 when he won Kolkata International Open.

"It was a really hard match today and that was expected considering that it's Miguel that I'm up against and he's been in top form this week," Ghosal was quoted as saying by thesquashsite.com.

"I saw what he did against Yow and he played a clinical game so I had to be just as good to compete against him.

"I had a plan in place and I was also responding to everything that he was throwing at me. It's definitely good to get the win today and special has to go to my coach Malcolm Willstrop who passed away this year," said the 35-year-old.