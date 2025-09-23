Javelin Thrower Sachin Yadav Reflects on His Fourth-Place Finish at World Championships: "I Could Have Done Better"

More sports Scottie Scheffler Downplays Ryder Cup Expectations As World Number One Golfer Scottie Scheffler, the world number one golfer, minimises pressure ahead of the Ryder Cup. He emphasises preparation over expectations as he aims to compete effectively at Bethpage Black. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Scottie Scheffler, the current world number one, is set to compete in the Ryder Cup. Despite his top ranking, he dismisses any added pressure. "Expectations are wasted space in my brain," he stated. This year, Scheffler has already secured six victories, including major wins at the PGA Championship and The Open. He also triumphed in the BMW Championship and Procore Championship recently.

Scheffler will participate in his third Ryder Cup, having previously won with Team USA in 2021 but faced defeat in Rome two years later. As he prepares for the tournament, Scheffler emphasises his focus on preparation rather than external expectations. "I don't think about expectations," he said. "What I focus on is my preparation." He feels ready to compete and enjoy playing in front of a home crowd.

Bryson DeChambeau returns to Team USA after a four-year gap. He previously contributed to victories in 2018 and 2021 on home soil. This year, apart from missing the cut at The Open, DeChambeau achieved top-10 finishes at major tournaments, including tying for second at the PGA Championship. His return excites Scheffler, who values DeChambeau's competitive spirit and energy.

Scheffler expressed enthusiasm about DeChambeau's impact on the team: "I think Bryson is a tremendous competitor and a great partner." He praised DeChambeau as a friend who brings energy and passion for representing his country. Xander Schauffele echoed this sentiment, suggesting that DeChambeau could be pivotal for Team USA's success this weekend.

The Ryder Cup kicks off on Friday at Bethpage Black in New York. Schauffele shared his thoughts with Team USA captain Keegan Bradley, saying that DeChambeau might be a game-changer due to his unique style of play. "He views himself like a gladiator golfer," Schauffele noted, anticipating that DeChambeau could significantly contribute to the team's points tally.

Scheffler remains focused on enjoying the competition rather than dwelling on expectations or rankings. His approach centres around thorough preparation and embracing the opportunity to perform well when it matters most. As excitement builds for the event, fans eagerly await how these dynamics will unfold during the tournament.