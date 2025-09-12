More sports Scottie Scheffler's Joint-Record Streak Of Sub-70 Scores Concludes At Procore Championship Scottie Scheffler's impressive run of 21 consecutive sub-70 scores ends at the Procore Championship. Despite this setback, his teammates express confidence in his abilities as they prepare for the Ryder Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 13:46 [IST]

Scottie Scheffler's recent performance has not raised any alarms among his Ryder Cup teammates. Despite ending his impressive streak of sub-70 scores, the world number one remains a key player. Scheffler is among ten U.S. players competing in the Procore Championship at Napa, preparing for their upcoming home tournament at Bethpage.

Russell Henley delivered a strong first round with a score of 65, placing him two shots behind Canadian leader Mackenzie Hughes. Meanwhile, U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun scored a 67. However, none of the other eight American players managed to break 70, including Scheffler, who finished with a two-under-par round after an errant tee shot on the 18th hole.

Scheffler had maintained a streak of 21 consecutive rounds scoring 70 or under since the Travelers Championship in June. This achievement matched Patrick Cantlay's record for the longest such streak in modern golf history. Reflecting on his performance, Scheffler expressed some frustration: "I think it was a pretty frustrating day overall. I felt like I did some things well out there, I just wasn't quite getting the reward."

J.J. Spaun downplayed concerns about Scheffler's form, stating: "This is his first go around here. It's very goofy. I don't think I liked this place the first couple of times I came here, but you learn how to play it, you learn where to miss." He noted that the greens were challenging in the afternoon and added that Scheffler narrowly missed several putts that could have extended his streak.

The Ryder Cup is set to commence on September 26, with Team USA aiming for their sixth consecutive victory on home soil. The last time Europe secured an away win was at Medinah in 2012 when they triumphed by just one point.

Scheffler has consistently finished no lower than eighth in any event since March, showcasing his resilience and skill on the course. His teammates remain confident in his abilities as they prepare for the prestigious Ryder Cup competition.