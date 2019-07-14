English

In-form Wiesberger two clear ahead of Scottish Open final round

By Opta
Bernd Wiesberger

Glasgow, July 14: Bernd Wiesberger moved two strokes clear atop the Scottish Open leaderboard with a six-under 65 in the third round on Saturday (July 13).

The Austrian came into the penultimate day as the joint-leader at The Renaissance Club alongside Erik van Rooyen and Lee Slattery, having posted a superb 61 on Friday – the lowest round of his career.

Another seven birdies and just one bogey, at the par-three 17th, moved Wiesberger to 20 under, the lowest score after 54 holes at this event, with South Africa's Van Rooyen sitting second following a four-under 67.

Wiesberger, who missed seven months last year with a wrist injury, is a man in form having won the Made in Denmark in May before finishing in a tie for second at the Irish Open last week.

Slattery dropped to five shots off the lead after a disappointing one-under 70, while Romain Langasque and Nino Bertasio are four adrift on 16 under.

Rory McIlroy followed up his two rounds of 67 with a 68, leaving the four-time major champion nine back in a tie for 31st.

Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
