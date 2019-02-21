English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Semenya sets record straight over government funding for IAAF case

By Opta
Semenyacropped

Lausanne (Switzerland), February 21: Caster Semenya says a report that the South Africa government has paid R25million (US$1.78m) in costs for her case against the IAAF is wide of the mark.

Semenya releases her own list of experts in response to IAAF

The double reigning Olympic 800 metre champion turned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge proposed IAAF regulations that could force her to lower her testosterone levels to compete.

Semenya, whose case got under way at CAS on Monday, on Thursday set the record straight over the amount of public funds that have been spent to back her.

The 28-year-old also said she has nothing to do with an online petition requesting donations to generate financial assistance for her.

Semenya said in a statement: "It has come to my attention that on 15 February 2019 an article was published on Times Live that the government has paid R25m towards my case.

"Whilst I have no knowledge of what was paid by the government to its legal and medical team in respect of its own case, my personal representation has been funded mainly by private funders and the portion funded by the government is a small fraction of the amount that has been quoted in the article.

"It has also come to my attention that there is a petition that has been started by an organisation in support of Caster Semenya which requests as part of a sign-up a donation of money.

"I have no knowledge of and have no affiliation to this petition and it has not been sanctioned by me. I will not be receiving any of these funds and donors are advised accordingly.

"I am grateful for all the local and global support that I have received."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SAF 222/10 (61.2 vs SRL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: athletics caster semenya iaaf
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue