Semenya shines at Oslo's Diamond League meeting

Semenya cruised through the women's 800 metres while Guliyev beat Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown in a rapid men's 200m.

Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure won the women's 100m in 10.91 seconds, squeezing out Dina Asher-Smith broke her own British record by clocking 10.92s.

"I'm over the moon, to get the British record is amazing," Asher-Smith said.

Olympic and world champion Semenya showed her class with an easy victory in the women's 800m, while Dalilah Muhammad pipped fellow American Shamier Little in the women's 400m hurdles.

Tatsiana Khaladovich set a new Belarusian national record in winning the javelin with a throw of 67.47m and world champion Tomas Walsh threw 22.29m in the final round to narrowly beat Ryan Crouser in the men's shot.

Sandi Morris' 4.81m was enough to top the pole vault and extend her Diamond League lead, with Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim winning the men's high jump with 2.36m. Olympic champion Caterine Ibarguen recorded the biggest jump of the year, reaching 14.89m in the triple jump.

Abderrahman Samba set a meeting record with an impressive performance in beating home favourite Karsten Warholm in the 400m hurdles, while men's discus victory went to Lithuania's Andrius Gudzius.

Kenya dominated the distance events with Hyvin Kiyeng taking the 3,000m steeplechase and compatriot Elijah Motonei Manangoi winning the men's mile.

But the steeplechase was marred by a mistake with the barrier, American world champion Emma Coburn among those to struggle to clear it as it was set to the men's height by error.

Source: OPTA