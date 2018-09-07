English

Garcia to play Portugal Masters before Ryder Cup

Madrid, September 7: Sergio Garcia will play the Portugal Masters in the week prior to his ninth Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe.

The Spaniard missed out on automatic qualification for the biennial contest, but he was one of captain Thomas Bjorn's four picks on Wednesday as the line-up was completed.

Yet although Garcia is out of contention for the Tour Championship in the FedEx Cup, there will be no rest ahead of travelling to Le Golf National.

Garcia is joined by fellow former major champions Padraig Harrington and Danny Willett in entering the Portugal Masters on the European Tour.

"I'm pleased to be able to add the Portugal Masters to my schedule for the first time," Garcia said.

"There are an exciting few weeks ahead and I'm looking forward to playing in front of the crowds in Vilamoura and getting the juices going before I travel to Paris the following week."

