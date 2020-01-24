Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather enter Strandja Memorial semifinals

Joining them was Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg). He out-punched Ireland's Kurt Walker 5-0 to make the medal rounds. He had claimed a silver in the 2017 edition of the event.

Former world silver-winner Lather (57kg) clinched a 3-2 triumph over Ireland's Michaela Walsh in a hard-fought contest to enter the last-four stage.

Thapa, a bronze-winner from the 2015 world showpiece, got the better of Ireland's George Bates in his quarterfinal clash.

The four-time Asian medallist has clinched a Strandja medal for the first time in his three appearances at the season-opening European event.

However, defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) bowed out. The former junior world champion was beaten 2-3 by American Christina Cruz.

Zareen had claimed a gold medal at the previous edition of the event, which is in its 71st edition this year and features competitors from over 30 countries.