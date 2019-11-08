English
Shooter Chinki Yadav bags India's 11th Olympic Quota

By Pti
Chinki Yadav

Doha, November 8: Chinki Yadav secured India's 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting after qualifying for the women's 25m Pistol final at the 14th Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on Friday (November 8).

Chinki shot a perfect 100 to finish second in the qualification stage with a score an aggregate of 588, behind Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon (590).

The 21-year-old will now compete in the eight-woman final, later on Friday (November 8).

It is the country's second quota spot in 25m pistol event after Rahi Sarnobat won the first at the World Cup in Munich, earlier this year.

Other Indians in the fray, Annu Raj Singh (575) and Neeraj Kaur (572) finished 21st and 27th respectively.

Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 14:44 [IST]
