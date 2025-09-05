Estevao Achieves Dream By Scoring First Goal For Brazil At Maracana Stadium

More sports Shooting: Abhay Singh Sekhon And Raiza Dhillon Excel At National Shotgun Selection Trials In Bhucho Abhay Singh Sekhon and Raiza Dhillon topped the National Shotgun Selection Trials 4 in Bhucho, Punjab. Both athletes demonstrated exceptional skills in their respective events, securing top positions in qualifications and finals. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025, 20:14 [IST]

Abhay Singh Sekhon and Raiza Dhillon emerged victorious in the National Shotgun Selection Trials 4, held at Bhucho Village Bhai Devinder Singh Sidhu Gun Club in Punjab. Abhay led the men's skeet event, while Raiza topped the women's category.

Raiza also excelled in the women's qualification rounds, competing against 19 athletes. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, an Asian Shooting Championship gold medalist, led the men's qualification among 35 participants.

In the men's skeet final, Abhay Singh Sekhon hit 55 out of 60 targets to secure first place. Gurjoat Singh followed with 53 hits, and Anantjeet Singh Naruka finished third with 44 hits. During qualifications, Abhay Singh Naruka placed fourth with a total of 117 hits across five series (24, 21, 23, 24, 25) and +3 in a shoot-off.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka led the T4 qualification with a score of 121 hits (24, 23, 25, 25, 24). Gurjoat Singh secured second place with 118 hits (23, 24, 22, 25, 24) and +2 in a shoot-off. Bhavtegh Singh Gill also scored 118 (24, 25, 24, 24, 23) but finished third due to fewer hits in the shoot-off. Yuvek Battula and Zorawar Singh Bedi both scored 117 hits but had different shoot-off results of +2 and zero respectively.

Raiza Dhillon dominated the women's skeet event by scoring consistently high across all five rounds. She achieved a total of 119 hits (24, 25, 23, 23, 24) in qualifications and maintained her lead in the finals with a score of 55 hits. Ganemat Sekhon finished second in the finals with two fewer hits than Raiza.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal completed the podium with a final score of 43 hits. She had previously finished second in qualifications with a score of 115 (24, 22, 21, 24, 24) and +4 after a shoot-off against Darshna Rathore who also scored an identical total but had +2 in the shoot-off.

Ganemat Sekhon and Yashasvi Rathore placed fourth and fifth respectively during qualifications with scores of 114 (23, 24,22 ,24 ,21) and 109 (21 ,24 ,20 ,24 ,20).

Risham Kaur Guron secured sixth place in finals after scoring 108 (20 ,23 ,22 ,22 ,21) and+2 in a shoot-off against Vanshika Tiwari who also scored 108(20 ,21 ,20 ,24 ,24).