Shooting: At 17, Mehuli Ghosh secures a place in India's squad for Commonwealth Games 2018

New Delhi, Jan 18: Young India shooter Mehuli Ghosh created history on Wednesday (January 14) in New Delhi by qualifying for the Commonwealth Games 2018.

Having earned fourth place in the selection trials for the Commonwealth Games, to be held in Gold Coast in Australia in April, Mehuli earned a spot in Indian women’s squad for the mega event.

Mehuli scored 625.6 points on the concluding day of the selection trials. Despite securing the fourth position, her inclusion in the senior Indian squad with Apurvi Chandilla was ensured following Mehuli’s overall ranking.

She has been the youngest female rifle shooter, in recent times, to have earned number one ranking in all three categories, junior, youth and at senior level.

With number one rank in her kitty, Mehuli has earned a place in the Indian women's team in the 10-meter air rifle shooting for the Commonwealth Games.

Despite having made history in Indian rifle shooting, the 17-year-old talented shooter from Vaidyabati, a suburb on the outskirts of Kolkata, seemed cautious and grounded.

Mehuli spoke from New Delhi on Wednesday, “I will have to travel for almost three hours from my home to my coach Joydeep Karmakar’s academy in Kolkata via bus and train every day. Yes, I know I have been able to achieve something. But at the same time, I must not forget my struggle and my family’s sacrifice for my achievement.”

Mehuli’s coach, Olympian Joydeep Karmakar, who also was in New Delhi said over phone, “It has been a great achievement for her at the age of only 17. I believe the key factor behind Mehuli’s success is her zeal and determination.”

Commenting on her determination, Mehuli credited a completely different sport, Karate.

She explained, “I used to learn karate in my school before joining rifle shooting for around two years. Karate had taught me to accumulate mental strength, especially at the time of crisis. Today, I feel the mental strength which is needed for rifle shooting has come to me from learning karate.”