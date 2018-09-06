Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary clinches gold at ISSF Junior World Championships, creates world record

India's Arjun Singh Cheema also bagged a bronze medal in the same event. Arjun scored 218 points to bag come at the third position.

16-year-old entered the event final at third position with 581 points and improved his game to clinch the yellow metal. The teenager from Meerut ended up with a score of 245.5 in the final and edged Hojin Lim of Korea to the second place.

An anticipated view of the World Championship podium: Chaudhary Saurabh 🇮🇳 above anyone else. #ISSFWCH pic.twitter.com/dvGxP74ker — ISSF (@ISSF_Shooting) September 6, 2018

Earlier last month, Chaudhary became the youngest Indian shooter to bag a gold medal in the Asian Games when he clinched the yellow metal in Jakarta in the 10m air pistol event. At the Jakabaring International Shooting Range in Palembang, the Grade XI student won the yellow metal with a Games record 240.7. Making his Asian Games debut, Saurabh was in a class of his own as India continued to reap a rich haul in the shooting range.

India's Chaudhary Saurabh 🇮🇳 beats his own World Record and climbs atop the 10m Air Pistol Men Junior podium in Changwon. #ISSFWCH pic.twitter.com/kWp8RuREhk — ISSF (@ISSF_Shooting) September 6, 2018

Competing in a quality field which included many Olympic and world champions, Saurabh defied the odds to pull it off. He topped in the qualification round, scoring 586, two points ahead of Korea's former Olympic champion Jin Jongoh.

In the second position for most of the 24-shot final, Saurabh grabbed the lead after Matsuda fired 8.9 in his penultimate shot. The Indian went ahead with a 10.2 off his penultimate shot and 10.4 in his last which gave him the decisive lead.