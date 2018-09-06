English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary clinches gold at ISSF Junior World Championships, creates world record

Posted By:
Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary clinches gold at ISSF Junior World Championships, creates world record

New Delhi, Aug 6: India's golden boy Saurabh Chaudhary continued his impressive show and shot his way to a Gold medal in 10m Air Pistol Junior gold at the ISSF Shooting World Championship in Changwon on Thursday (September 6). The teenager also created a junior world record with score of 245.5.

India's Arjun Singh Cheema also bagged a bronze medal in the same event. Arjun scored 218 points to bag come at the third position.

16-year-old entered the event final at third position with 581 points and improved his game to clinch the yellow metal. The teenager from Meerut ended up with a score of 245.5 in the final and edged Hojin Lim of Korea to the second place.

Earlier last month, Chaudhary became the youngest Indian shooter to bag a gold medal in the Asian Games when he clinched the yellow metal in Jakarta in the 10m air pistol event. At the Jakabaring International Shooting Range in Palembang, the Grade XI student won the yellow metal with a Games record 240.7. Making his Asian Games debut, Saurabh was in a class of his own as India continued to reap a rich haul in the shooting range.

Competing in a quality field which included many Olympic and world champions, Saurabh defied the odds to pull it off. He topped in the qualification round, scoring 586, two points ahead of Korea's former Olympic champion Jin Jongoh.

In the second position for most of the 24-shot final, Saurabh grabbed the lead after Matsuda fired 8.9 in his penultimate shot. The Indian went ahead with a 10.2 off his penultimate shot and 10.4 in his last which gave him the decisive lead.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue