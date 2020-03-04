English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Situation should be carefully monitored: Bindra on coronavirus threat to Olympics

By Pti
Situation should be carefully monitored: Bindra on coronavirus threat to Olympics

Gurgaon, March 4: India's champion shooter Abhinav Bindra on Wednesday said the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak has to be carefully and constantly monitored in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday unequivocally backed this summer's Tokyo Olympics, urging athletes to prepare "full steam" despite the coronavirus threat.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 94000 people across the world after being first detected in Wuhan, China.

"It is a situation which has to be monitored, a decision can't be taken today. It is a question of monitoring the whole situation very carefully and which is being done," Bindra said on the sidelines of an event here.

"The situation is being monitored. The Olympics Games are scheduled, July 24th is the opening ceremony, so there is still time. It is being monitored by the IOC, the WHO and they are the best people who would come to a final decision whether it is safe to go ahead with or not. But, obviously, the situation remains fluid," India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist added.

The athlete was speaking after Daivam Wellness, India's first functional medicine centre, tied up with the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP) with an aim to better the lives of both athletes and non-athletes.

He is trying to ensure the best global practices in either prevention of injuries or treatment of injuries are accessible to the people at large. "One of the big things what we do is actually what is missing in India, when I was training with... we actually, normally, treat for symptoms and don't really go down to the root cause of the problem and that's exactly what I was trying to change and that's exactly what Daivam is doing."

More ABHINAV BINDRA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WI 196/4 (20.0) vs SRL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 22:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue