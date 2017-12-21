Skoglund 'responsive' after being woken from coma

Berlin, December 21: Swedish boxer Erik Skoglund is awake and responding to instructions after being brought out of a medically induced coma on Tuesday (December 19).

Skoglund underwent surgery for a bleed on the brain earlier this month after feeling ill following a training session.

The 26-year-old, who has won 26 of his 27 fights, was placed into a coma to aid his recovery.

"Erik Skoglund is awake and responsive having been brought out of his medically induced coma," a statement from Sauerland Promotions read.

"With the swelling to his brain sufficiently reduced, doctors began the process of waking Erik last night and have so far been pleased with the results. He has shown a number of positive signs. He is now breathing on his own, with the help of a ventilator, and is responding to instructions.

"Although he remains in intensive care, the most critical and life-threatening stages of his recovery are now behind him. Over the coming days, Erik will undergo a series of examinations, which will reveal what affect his injuries will have on his future."

Skoglund's last fight ended in a unanimous-decision defeat to Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series quarter-finals in September.

Source: OPTA