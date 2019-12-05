South Asian Games 2019: Indian lifters bag four gold medals in SAG

Jhilli Dalabehera, who had fetched a silver in the Asian Weightlifting Championship earlier this year, lifted a total of 151 kg (66kg in snatch and 85kg in clean & jerk) to win the yellow metal in women's under 45 kg category.

The silver medal went to Divsekara Samarakoon Srimali of Sri Lanka for her effort of 139kg (58kg + 81kg), while the bronze was bagged by local favourite Sangita Rai, who lifted a total of 127kg (57kg +70kg).

In the women's under 49kg event, Sneha Soren bagged the top honours. The 18-year-old lifted 68kg in the snatch and followed it up by an 89kg effort in the clean and jerk category for a total of 157kg. Gomas Hansani of Sri Lanka clinched the silver medal with a total lift of 155kg (68kg+89), while Bangladesh's Shabira Molla grabbed the bronze with a total effort of 130kg (55kg+75kg).

In the women's 55kg event, Commonwealth Championship gold medallist Sorokhaibam Bindyarani Devi emerged victorious. The Manipuri lifted a total of 181kg to grab the top spot on the podium. India's fourth and final gold of the day came from Siddhant Gogoi in the men's 61 kg category for his effort of 264 kg.