English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

South Asian Games 2019: Indian lifters bag four gold medals in SAG

By
Image for Representation
Image for Representation

Pokhara (Nepal), Dec. 5: Indians bagged four gold medals on the first day of weightlifting competitions at the 13th South Asian Games here on Thursday.

Jhilli Dalabehera, who had fetched a silver in the Asian Weightlifting Championship earlier this year, lifted a total of 151 kg (66kg in snatch and 85kg in clean & jerk) to win the yellow metal in women's under 45 kg category.

The silver medal went to Divsekara Samarakoon Srimali of Sri Lanka for her effort of 139kg (58kg + 81kg), while the bronze was bagged by local favourite Sangita Rai, who lifted a total of 127kg (57kg +70kg).

In the women's under 49kg event, Sneha Soren bagged the top honours. The 18-year-old lifted 68kg in the snatch and followed it up by an 89kg effort in the clean and jerk category for a total of 157kg. Gomas Hansani of Sri Lanka clinched the silver medal with a total lift of 155kg (68kg+89), while Bangladesh's Shabira Molla grabbed the bronze with a total effort of 130kg (55kg+75kg).

In the women's 55kg event, Commonwealth Championship gold medallist Sorokhaibam Bindyarani Devi emerged victorious. The Manipuri lifted a total of 181kg to grab the top spot on the podium. India's fourth and final gold of the day came from Siddhant Gogoi in the men's 61 kg category for his effort of 264 kg.

More WEIGHTLIFTING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: MUM 0 - 0 KER
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 20:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue