South Asian Games: Indian kho kho team makes a winning start in Nepal

By
Members of Indian mens kho kho team taking part at the 13th SAF Games in Nepal
Members of Indian men's kho kho team taking part at the 13th SAF Games in Nepal

Kathmandu, December 1: Defending champions Indian kho kho team began its campaign on winning note in the 13th South Asian Games as they beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 13 points in the opening match in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday (December 1).

Balasaheb Pokarde-led side will now play two matches on Monday. In the morning they will take on hosts nation and later will face Bangladesh, who won a silver medal in the last South Asian Games in 2016, in their third game on Monday.

"This is a good start for us. We are expecting a good game against Bangladesh tomorrow. We are looking forward to defending the title," Pokarde said after the match.

India will look to make their way into the semi-final which is scheduled to play on Tuesday followed by final on Wednesday. Kho kho was included in the South Asian Games for the first time in 2016. India are aiming to continue their dominance and win the second consecutive gold medal at the South Asian Games.

Source: Media Release

Read more about: india south asian
Sunday, December 1, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
