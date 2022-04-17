'I want Terence Crawford next' - Spence makes intentions known after claiming WBA belt

Spence kept his undefeated record intact, besting Ugas by TKO to defend his WBC and IBF welterweight titles and win the WBA belt. Only Crawford's WBO title now remains.

The 32-year-old's win came in the 10th round via referee stoppage after he dominated the eighth and ninth, rocking Ugas with particularly clinical uppercuts, and the Cuban was consequently unable to see through his swollen right eye.

"Everybody knows who I want next, I want Terence Crawford next," Spence said post-fight. "I'm gonna go over there and take his s***, too.

"Terence, I'm coming for that mother******g belt."

Fighting in front of a Texan home crowd at AT&T Stadium, Spence did not have it all his own way, though. Ugas sent him to the ropes with a right in the sixth round, but did not jump on the opportunity, allowing Spence critical time to recover as his mouthpiece fell out.

"It means a lot, man," Spence said afterwards. "It means a lot fighting in my hometown in front of my friends and family.

"I wanted somebody who was gonna bring the best out of me, and I knew Ugas would bring the best out of me.

"I felt my timing was a little off, but I knew I was gonna catch on late on in the rounds. I think I was a bit over-patient."

Spence (28-0) was fighting for the first time since he defeated Danny Garcia in December 2020, following surgery to repair his left eye.