From Australian Open to FIFA World Cup: Sports Calendar of 2018

Delhi, Jan 1: As 2018 dawned on us, we are standing on the cusp of some massive sporting moments. The buzz starts with Indian cricket team's tour of South Africa.

Then we have all the football leagues around the world - EPL to India's own ISL - keeping us busy.

The IPL caravan will roll from April 4, filling our evenings with big hits and the roar of the crowd. Fans will also keep their eyes glued to the television screens when the bidding for the IPL 2018 starts on January 20.

Another big sporting carnival will happen in Goldcoast Australia, where Commonwealth Games 2018 will be held. Athletes from Commonwealth nations will participate in the quadrennial sporting extravaganza. India will also host Hockey World Cup 2018.

But nothing gets bigger than the FIFA World Cup starting in Russia in June. So, fasten your seatbelt for a cracking ride!

Here's the sports calendar for the year 2018: