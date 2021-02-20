Sports fraternity rallies behind Manu Bhaker; Shooter boards flight after being stopped initially

The Tokyo Olympics-bound shooter narrated her travails through a series of tweets saying the officials stopped her and treated her "like a criminal" because she was carrying guns and ammunitions for training at the MP Shooting Academy and that she was even asked for bribes.

"Not allowing me to board flight AI 437 at IGI Delhi and asking now 10200rs Despite all valid Documentation and DGCA permit . Top of that Manoj Gupta Air india incharge and other staff is humiliating me despite I have 2 guns and ammunition," Bhaker tweeted from the airport, tagging union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Seeing Bhaker's ordeals, many sportspersons such as Jhulan Goswami, and Dhanraj Pillay took to social media in support of the promising shooter.

"This is very unfortunate to have such incident occurred, but my association with Air India as an employee and a passenger is remarkable. AI has always set benchmark for showing respect to sports and sportspersons," Jhulan tweeted in response.

Later, Bhaker was allowed to travel and the 19-year-old thanked all those who helped her board the flight after much delay.

"Thank you every one and all who help me.Especially Who made my boarding possible. Few also think May be one sided and I got undue advantage. Sport ministry bears all my expense spent by me in any form Very clear if I had to pay for any wrong or right reason it's Govt money.Down pointing backhand index."

Later, Air India issued a clarification and said the officials only asked for the "valid documents as per rules" and no one asked for a bribe as alleged by the shooter.

Bhaker, a Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist is India's one of the brightest medal prospects at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics to be held in July.

Recently, the pistol ace was one among the nominees for BBC's Indian Sportswoman of the Year honour.

