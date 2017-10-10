Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger support the Bears!

Bengaluru, October 10: Former world No.1 tennis player Ana Ivanovic is enjoying her life beyond the baseline.

The Serbian diva, who got married to German World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger in July, last year, and quit tennis in December has still not lost her love for sports.

With ex-Manchester United midfielder Schweinsteiger moving to Major Soccer League club Chicago Fire, the duo have been spotted these days watching the NFL Games together.

Ivanovic herself tweeted pictures of them watching Chicago Bears' game against Minnesota Vikings and no wonder whom she was supporting.

Excited about our first football game. @BSchweinsteiger Let's go @ChicagoBears ... ... ," Ivanovic tweeted with this picture.

The star couple were all smiles as they wore a Bears jersey sporting the footballer's No 31 jersey ahead of the match which the visitors won 20-17.

It is not for the first time the duo have been spotted together at a sporting spectacle in Chicago.

Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic have been to a Bulls game, a Blackhawks game and a Cubs game, where Schweinsteiger threw out the first pitch and sang the seventh-inning stretch with team-mates.

Schweinsteiger is still battling to get back to full fitness after suffering a calf injury in Chicago Fire's 1-0 victory in Montreal on September 2.

The star couples are enjoying their time out though in Chicago.