Spurs' Aldridge has shoulder surgery, will miss rest of NBA season

By Matt Becker
LaMarcus Aldridge

New York, June 9: The San Antonio Spurs announced on Monday that LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the rest of the 2019-20 season after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

Aldridge had missed six straight games with a sore shoulder from February 26 through to March 8 before returning to action on March 10.

The seven-time NBA All-Star finished with 24 points and four blocked shots in 37 minutes in a win over the Dallas Mavericks in what would be San Antonio's final game before the season went on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Disappointed I won't get to finish the season with my team-mates, but excited that I’ll be fully ready to go next season and beyond," the 34-year-old said in a message tweeted out by the Spurs.

The 2019-20 season marked Aldridge's 14th in the NBA; he ends it with averages of 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Spurs had the Western Conference’s 12th-best record at 27-36 when the season was halted, good enough to garner an invite to the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida as part of the 22-team field for the NBA’s restart plan.

Read more about: basketball nba san antonio spurs
Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
