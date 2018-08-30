English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Squash: Indian women up against Asian Games defending champs Malaysia in semis after Hong Kong loss

Posted By: PTI
Dipika Pallikal of India and Ann Nicol David, Malaysias top squash star
Dipika Pallikal of India and Ann Nicol David, Malaysia's top squash star

Jakarta, August 30: The Indian women's squash team lost the all-important match against Hong Kong 1-2 to finish second in Group B, resulting in a tougher semifinal opponent in defending champions Malaysia at the Asian Games, here on Thursday (August 30).

Senior players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa lost their matches against Joey Chan 1-3 and Annie Au 0-3 respectively. Sunayna Kuruvilla, who is Pallikal's cousin, kept India in the hunt with a fighting win over Tze Lok Ho in the second singles. Kuruvilla, making her Games debut, was trailing 0-2 in the match and 7-10 in the fifth and deciding game but she never gave up despite some debatable calls by the referee. She fought till the last point for the biggest win of her career, prevailing 5-11, 13-15, 11-6, 11-9, 14-12.

After the energy-sapping match, Kuruvilla had tears in her eyes. Unfortunately, her spirited effort was not good enough for the team. India, who had won a maiden silver at the Incheon Games, would have had a much easier opponent in Japan if they had beaten Hong Kong.

Beating defending champions Malaysia will be a huge task but it is possible, said Pallikal. "Disappointed with the match. Both Joshna and I did not play our best squash. But it is still not over. We can beat Malaysia. It is not impossible. Of course, we would have preferred playing Japan to Malaysia in the semis," said Pallikal.

Both Pallikal and Chinappa had settled for a bronze each in the singles event. A team bronze is assured but the team is aiming to go all the way. Malaysia are led by multiple time world champion Ann Nicol David, whom Chinappa stunned in Egypt earlier this year.
Both men and women are on their own here even though the coaches are travelling with them. During matches, the players have to rely on each other for inputs as they don't have a full-time coach. The coaches travelling with the Indian contingent are Cyrus Poncha and Bhuvneshwari Kumari.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue