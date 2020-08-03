English
Squash players resume training in Chennai, access to cricket facilities remains out of bounds

By Pti

Chennai, Aug 3: India's top woman squash player Joshna Chinappa on Monday resumed training at the ISA courts here after facilities reopened after being closed for almost five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Training at the Indian Squash Academy (ISA) resumed for its elite athletes with SOPs laid out by the Tamil Nadu government/Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, a press release from national federation SRFI said.

Apart from Joshna, the others who practised at the ISA were Velavan Senthilkumar, Abhay Singh and Aditya Raghavan.

"The players were delighted to get back on court after so long... all the safety protocols were followed," SRFI secretary general and former national coach Cyrus Poncha told PTI.

“As many as 15 players trained on Monday and only players were allowed to come to the venue and not their family members,” said Poncha.

"Everything will be done in a phased manner and will be controlled," Poncha said, adding that only players above the age of 15 years are allowed to train.

Meanwhile, cricketers will have to wait longer to train as the authorities have yet to give the nod. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has written to the Chennai Corporation, requesting permission to open grounds or at least the M A Chidambaram (MAC) stadium in the city, for practice.

TNCA honorary secretary R S Ramasaamy told PTI: "We have written to the Corporation seeking permission to open grounds or the MAC. There are plans to meet the Commissioner of the city civic body soon to obtain the nod needed for it."

If the Corporation gives the go-ahead to open grounds, international and state cricketers from the state will be allowed to use the nets at the MAC. The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 till August 31 with some relaxations and had recently allowed stadiums to reopen without spectators.

Tennis players including Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sasikumar Mukund and the others have been training at the SDAT Nungambakkam stadium here following all the safety protocols, a top TNTA official said.

Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 19:18 [IST]
