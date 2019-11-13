English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSA Squash World Championships: Saurav Ghosal bows out in pre-quarterfinals

By
Saurav Ghosal
Mohamed El Shorbagy proved too good for Saurav Ghosal

Bengaluru/Doha, November 13: India's campaign in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Championship ended after the loss of Saurav Ghosal to Egypt's world No.2 Mohamed El Shorbagy in the pre-quarterfinals.

At the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Qatar's capital city, top seed El Shorbagy beat Ghosal 11-6, 11-8, 14-12 in a 49-minute encounter.

The pair had faced off eight times on the PSA World Tour prior to this clash, with the Egyptian holding a 6-2 advantage, having won the six most recent meetings between them.

Close game

Close game

The first game was close all the way through to 6-6, but errors from the PSA world No.11 allowed El Shorbagy to take a lead that he would not relinquish.

The second game was much the same, with Ghosal hitting both winners and errors. ‘The Beast' capitalised once more to double his advantage in the match.

Tricky tie

Tricky tie

The third was trickier for the Egyptian, who had to save two game balls to fight back after being 8-10 down.

He then needed two match balls of his own, with Ghosal saving the first two, but El Shorbagy was able to get over the line in the end, booking his place in the quarterfinals, where he will meet his younger brother Marwan for the third time in four events this year.

Great friends

Great friends

"We both go way back and we're great friends. To beat him 3-0 is a huge boost for my confidence because it 's never easy to beat him in three. Really happy to come back in that third game when I was 8-10 down. That's something I'm really proud of," El Shorbagy admitted.

"At that time, you just take it point-by-point. I actually took a lot of risks at that point in the game and I started to go for it. Sometimes it pays off and luckily it did. I was up 6-4 and I should've capitalised, but he just showed the great player he's and the experience he has by coming back into the game and the way he did so was unbelievable," the Egyptian added.

Unique situation

Unique situation

About the quarterfinal tie against brother Marwan, El Shorbagy had his own take.

"This is my fourth tournament this season and this will be my third meeting with Marwan. It's normal because we both play in the later stages of the tournament. It's a unique situation for our sport, but we both give something different to the sport and I'm glad to be a part of it."

(With PSA World Tour Media inputs)

More SAURAV GHOSAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue