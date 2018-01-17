Stage is set for Desert Swing opener in Abu Dhabi

Bengaluru, January 17: Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood heads a strong field as the European Tour's Desert Swing tees off with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Thursday (January 18).

Fleetwood would be joined by the likes of world No.1 Dustin Johnson, four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy, Olympic gold, silver and bronze medallists, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar and past champions Paul Casey and Martin Kaymer.

The 126-man line-up includes six of the world's top 15 ranked players, eleven major champions with 18 major titles between them, 26 Ryder Cup players, seven former Abu Dhabi champions, 397 European Tour victories, 94 PGA Tour wins and 87 of the top 100 on the final 2017 European Tour Ranking.

Traditionally the Abu Dhabi tournament has been followed by events in Doha and Dubai, but with Gulf nations having snapped diplomatic ties with Qatar since June over their alleged support to terrorism, the European Tour was forced to change its schedule this year.

Abu Dhabi to kick start Desert Swing

The Abu Dhabi HSBC champiomship, which has been the traditional season Desert Swing opener is into its 13th edition.

Last year's Championship boasted the second strongest field on the 2017 European Tour season and this year's looks set to be even better as the golf stars took part in a promotional event on the eve of the tournament.

"Seeing everyone lined up makes you realize the magnitude of this event and the strength of the field. I'm excited to be back in Abu Dhabi with these great players and look forward to battling for the falcon trophy, " said Johnson, who underlined his credentials as the numero uno golfer in the world with a resounding win at PGA TOUR'S Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month.

McIlroy, who is playing in his first event since early October, is also raring to go ahead of the new season.

"I feel great about everything I've done to prepare in the off-season over the past months and I'm really looking forward to getting out there and competing. The Championship has gathered yet another world-class field and catching up with so many of the guys makes me look forward to kicking the season off on Thursday even more."

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be followed by the Dubai Desert Classic.

A new addition to the European Tour calendar is the NBO Oman Open which will precede Qatar Masters in February.

REVISED DESERT SWING 2018 CALENDAR

January 18-21 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

January 25-28 Dubai Desert Classic

February 15 to 18 NBO Oman Open

February 22 to 25 Qatar Masters