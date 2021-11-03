Stamp Fairtex reckons her Muay Thai will get the job done against Ritu Phogat

The Fairtex standout, who once held the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Titles, has enjoyed a fruitful career in MMA as well. She now wants the belt to show for it and is prepared to do anything to earn a shot against current queen "Unstoppable" Angela Lee.

But standing in her way is none other than Indian Wrestling Champion Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat, who she acknowledged is kind of a big challenge and recognised the ground advantage of her opponent.

"After I watched her fight, I must admit Ritu is kind of a big challenge. I will need to try my best," Fairtex said.

"I need better preparation competing with her because she is very good with her ground game and wrestling. I need to be even more ready to compete with her in the next fight."

Ritu Phogat closes in on title, warns ONE Atomweight GP final opponent Stamp Fairtex

Stamp booked her spot in the final following a strong performance against Brazilian athlete Julie Mezabarba in the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN last Friday (October 29), the same day Phogat, punched her ticket to the final via a unanimous decision win over Jenelyn Olsim.

As expected, both atomweight stars used their strengths to power them past their rivals in the semifinals. The Thailand martial artist used her striking skills to the fullest, while Phogat's wrestling skills saw her withstand any surprises Olsim had in store.

Though Stamp believes "The Indian Tigress" will be a formidable threat in the final, she is certain her proficiency in "the art of eight limbs" will get the job done against the Evolve MMA standout.

"In my mind right now, I already know how good Ritu is in wrestling. The best way to fight that is to make sure I try to keep a distance from her," the 24-year-old said, knowing that Phogat will shoot for the takedowns if she keeps the fight within her enemy's range.

"I don't want to keep her close to me, so I will use my Muay Thai skills to try and keep a long distance from her. I will try to throw punches, clinch, and I will try to knee or throw kicks. Maybe then I'll have a chance to defeat her."

Her striking skills could very well be the deciding factor against Phogat in the Grand Prix Final. Besides, her opponent's only career defeat came against a striker - Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether Stamp's Muay Thai skills will be enough to secure the iconic silver belt at the expense of Phogat. If she does, Stamp will eventually move one step closer to becoming a three-sport World Champion.

Phogat and Fairtex will square off on December 3 in ONE Championship: Winter Warriros event which is set to take place in Singapore.

Source: Media Release