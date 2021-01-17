Steele posts lowest round of PGA Tour career to lead Sony Open

American golfer Steele – who lost a play-off at last year's tournament – posted a nine-under-par 61 to rise six positions to the top of the leaderboard in Honolulu on Saturday (January 16).

A three-time Tour champion, Steele was flawless at Waialae Country Club, where he drained nine birdies, including his final two holes to be 18 under overall.

Steele holds the outright 54-hole lead for the second consecutive season at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He could become the first player to lose a play-off and win the same event the following season since Ryuji Imada in 2008.

The lowest round of his TOUR career. 61 and a 2-shot lead has @Brendan_Steele in position for redemption @SonyOpenHawaii. pic.twitter.com/8Eo4NsooFZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2021

Kevin Na (61) and Joaquin Niemann are Steele's nearest challengers heading into the final round of the tournament.

Na equalled his career low-round, while the American is now tied with Brandt Snedeker and Justin Thomas for the most rounds (four) of 61 or better on Tour since 2014.

Peter Malnati (64), Charley Hoffman (64), Russell Henley (65), Chris Kirk (65) and Stewart Cink (65) are three shots off the pace.

Overnight leader and Canadian Nick Taylor, meanwhile, dropped down the leaderboard following his two-under-par 68.

Taylor ended the round tied for ninth on 14 under, alongside Marc Leishman (65), Keith Mitchell (63) and Daniel Berger (64).