Curry could make make Warriors return against Raptors

The two-time NBA MVP has been out of action since October due to a broken hand.

Curry trained with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G League affiliate, on Monday (March 2) as he closes in on a return.

Warriors head coach Kerr on Tuesday (March 3) revealed that the superstar guard may come up against the NBA champions at Chase Center.

Kerr said: "I heard everything [in Santa Cruz] went well, I'm happy that he got a really good scrimmage in.

"The physicality was the main thing for him - to go up and down and feel the screens, the bumps, the bruises ... all that stuff.

"I haven't talked with Steph yet, but talking with (Warriors director of sports medicine Dr.) Rick (Celebrini), everything went really well and so it's all good signs.

"Thursday is definitely a possibility."

The injury-hit Warriors (13-48) are bottom of the Western Conference, while the Raptors sit second in the Eastern Conference at 42-18, but have lost three in a row.