English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Curry could make make Warriors return against Raptors

By Peter Thompson
Curry

Los Angeles, March 4: Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry could make his Golden State Warriors comeback against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday (March 5).

The two-time NBA MVP has been out of action since October due to a broken hand.

Curry trained with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G League affiliate, on Monday (March 2) as he closes in on a return.

Warriors head coach Kerr on Tuesday (March 3) revealed that the superstar guard may come up against the NBA champions at Chase Center.

Kerr said: "I heard everything [in Santa Cruz] went well, I'm happy that he got a really good scrimmage in.

"The physicality was the main thing for him - to go up and down and feel the screens, the bumps, the bruises ... all that stuff.

"I haven't talked with Steph yet, but talking with (Warriors director of sports medicine Dr.) Rick (Celebrini), everything went really well and so it's all good signs.

"Thursday is definitely a possibility."

The injury-hit Warriors (13-48) are bottom of the Western Conference, while the Raptors sit second in the Eastern Conference at 42-18, but have lost three in a row.

More STEPHEN CURRY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 4 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue