Warriors head coach Kerr fined $25,000 for official rant

By Peter Thompson
Kerr

Los Angeles, January 9: Steve Kerr has been fined $25,000 following his rant at an official during the Golden State Warriors' NBA defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Monday (January 6).

Head coach Kerr was ejected in the second quarter of the struggling Warriors' 111-98 loss at Golden 1 Center after his frustration got the better of him.

Kerr came onto the court to let his feelings be known as Golden State slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat.

The 54-year-old has also been punished for failing to leave the court in a timely manner.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, confirmed Kerr's punishment on Wednesday.

The Warriors are 9-29 and sit bottom of the Western Conference in what has been a miserable season.

Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 0:20 [IST]
