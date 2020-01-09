Warriors head coach Kerr fined $25,000 for official rant

Head coach Kerr was ejected in the second quarter of the struggling Warriors' 111-98 loss at Golden 1 Center after his frustration got the better of him.

Kerr came onto the court to let his feelings be known as Golden State slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat.

The 54-year-old has also been punished for failing to leave the court in a timely manner.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, confirmed Kerr's punishment on Wednesday.

The Warriors are 9-29 and sit bottom of the Western Conference in what has been a miserable season.