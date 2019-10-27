English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Stevenson outclasses Gonzalez for featherweight belt

By Sacha Pisani
Shakur Stevenson

Las Vegas, october 27: Shakur Stevenson continued his impressive rise by winning the vacant WBO featherweight title after dominating Joet Gonzalez.

Stevenson was a class above as all three judges scored the fight in his favour at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada on Saturday (October 26).

The 22-year-old's speed and movement was too much for Gonzalez (23-1) too handle, with American Stevenson improving to (13-0).

With the win, 2016 Olympic Games silver medallist Stevenson became the fifth youngest featherweight champion in the four-belt era.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Stevenson. "I came here to Reno close to his hometown and I wiped him out.

"It's an amazing feeling being that I grinded for this my whole life."

There was plenty of emotion in the fight due to Stevenson's relationship with Gonzalez's younger sister Jajaira – an amateur boxer.

"It doesn't go away just like that," Joet Gonzalez told ESPN. "Only time will tell (if the feud is over) but he has to show us respect."

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 233/2 (20.0) vs SRL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing wbo las vegas
Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue