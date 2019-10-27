Stevenson outclasses Gonzalez for featherweight belt

Stevenson was a class above as all three judges scored the fight in his favour at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada on Saturday (October 26).

The 22-year-old's speed and movement was too much for Gonzalez (23-1) too handle, with American Stevenson improving to (13-0).

With the win, 2016 Olympic Games silver medallist Stevenson became the fifth youngest featherweight champion in the four-belt era.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Stevenson. "I came here to Reno close to his hometown and I wiped him out.

"It's an amazing feeling being that I grinded for this my whole life."

There was plenty of emotion in the fight due to Stevenson's relationship with Gonzalez's younger sister Jajaira – an amateur boxer.

"It doesn't go away just like that," Joet Gonzalez told ESPN. "Only time will tell (if the feud is over) but he has to show us respect."