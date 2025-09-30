ILT20 Auction: All You Need To Know - Players to be Auctioned, Retention List, Team Purses, Time and Live Streaming Info

Sumit Antil Eyes 80m Target After Missing World Record by a whisker at World Para Athletics Championships 2025

By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

Sumit Antil achieved a historic milestone on Tuesday (September 30) by becoming the most successful Indian in World Para Athletics Championships history. He secured his third consecutive javelin gold and expressed his ambition to reach the 80m mark.

Cheered on by Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, Sumit dominated the men's javelin F64 class with a championship record throw of 71.37m, achieved on his fifth attempt.

Sumit's performance surpassed his previous championship record of 70.83m set in 2023, although it fell short of his world record of 73.29m from the 2023 Asian Para Games. No other Indian has won three gold medals in this championship. Despite experiencing shoulder soreness, Sumit was content with setting a new championship record in an event for athletes with moderate movement impairments or limb absence.

Sumit's Ambitious Goals

The 27-year-old athlete has also claimed gold in the 2023 and 2024 editions and holds two Paralympics gold medals from Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024. As the reigning Asian Para Games champion, Sumit holds the longest para javelin throw record at 73.29m. However, he aims to achieve an 80m throw, a standard for top able-bodied javelin throwers.

Sumit stated, "See, we are trying to see how far we can go as a para-athlete. Because I have heard a lot that a para-athlete cannot throw so well. So, we are looking for an answer to that question." He added that initially, no one believed a para-athlete could achieve a 70m throw, but now he aims for 75m or even 80m in the future.

Challenges and Recovery

This year, the F64 class was held separately, unlike previous occasions when it was combined with F44, which features strong competitors. The decision to separate categories lies with the organising committee. In this event, Sumit felt like he was competing against himself as the second-best competitor was far behind.

Due to shoulder pain and lack of adrenaline rush, Sumit played it safe during the competition. He plans to address his shoulder soreness first and expects to recover within a month or two before starting his season in February. With the Asian Games next year, he requires time for preparation.

Regarding his past back injury, Sumit mentioned strengthening his core as the only solution. "We strengthened the core a lot," he said. Technical changes have been made to reduce back strain, which has been effective so far.

Support and Inspiration

When asked about Neeraj Chopra's presence at the event, Sumit expressed his delight: "Yes, it was very good." Neeraj is considered an inspiration for all javelin throwers in India and has significantly contributed to the sport's recognition in the country.

Sumit has yet to meet Neeraj but hopes to do so soon. His achievements continue to inspire many aspiring athletes across India and beyond.

With inputs from PTI