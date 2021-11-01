Sunfeast India Move As One raises INR 87 lakhs to support children in distress

Envisioned by leading sports IP creator Procam International, championed by ITC Sunfeast, one of India's leading biscuit brands, powered by the nation's most trusted online giving platform GiveIndia, and strengthened by the Fit India Movement, Sunfeast India Move As One is a testimony to the Power of the Collective.

A simple act of registration meant a giant leap in the right direction! 20,900+ participants clocked a total of 2,05,283 km and raised INR 87,82,097 in support of children in distress.

The Running legend and multiple World Record Holder 'King' Haile Gebrselassie and Ambassador of Sunfeast India Move As One, said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has affected many children across the country and the nation needed a common platform to come together and contribute to a child's future. Sunfeast India Move As One empowered one and all with that opportunity. During a tumultuous time, it not only encouraged us to take care of our mental and physical health but also nudged us to make a tangible difference to a child's life. My gratitude to all the citizens. In coming together lies our strength."

GiveIndia, the philanthropic gateway for the movement will disburse the funds raised directly to 100+ NGO's working at the last mile, under the four macro verticals of education including academic support, career guidance, and skill-building, nutrition and hygiene requirements, healthcare, and provision of child protection and psychosocial support that will allow children to cope with the complexities around them.

Sumit Tayal, Chief Operating Office, GiveIndia, said, "The second edition of Sunfeast India Move As One has been an impactful experience. We are proud to be a part of this movement that united one and all to support NGOs working for Covid-hit children. A huge shout-out to our 70+ NGO partners who are supporting this cause."

In the last few months, the movement received generous support from icons such as Art of Living Founder Pujya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Olympic Bronze Medallist Sakshi Malik, Actors Rahul Bose & Tara Sharma, Social Activist Priya Dutt, and Cricket Star Bhuvneshwar Kumar, among many others.

India Inc. too was at the forefront of this initiative with support from global brands. The initiative received support from ITC Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Limited, CMS Computers Limited, Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd, Sony Pictures Films India Pvt. Ltd., Sundram Fasteners Limited, CIE World, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., Tata Motors, Sarovar Group of Hotels, Bisleri and Republic World.

The running and the cycling community added their shoulder to the wheel by dedicating their daily kilometres to make an impact for a larger good. Leading Run clubs from across the country included CISCO Runners, Running For Health, Jayanagar Jaguars India, Jaipur Road Runners, Maston Ka Jhund - MKJ, Pacemakers India, Mewari Runner Group, Run n Pedal Ranchi, Runners Academy, Xpress Fitness & Running (XFR), RunXtreme and The TrailBlazer. The Cycling community was headlined by Nashik Cyclists Foundation, Bengaluru Cycling Club, Bangalore Randonneurs, Steelwheelriders Fitnessflyers, We are Cycling, Des Sports Active, Alone Cycling among others.

Talking about Sunfeast's efforts, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Ofﬁcer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, "It is indeed a humbling experience to witness the impact created by individuals, community and corporates united by the common goal of supporting millions of children who are affected by the pandemic. Over the decades, ITC has been a pioneer in creating long-lasting and meaningful social impact through multi-dimensional social investment programmes. We consider it an honour to be a part of this generous participation, Sunfeast India Move As One has received this year. The combined efforts and contributions of the participants and the partners have paved the way for a better tomorrow. We at Sunfeast are proud to have championed this initiative along with the many like-minded associated partners".

Ekta Vishnoi, IRS. Mission Director - FIT India, said "The association with the Sunfeast India Move As One has been very fulfilling. The movement is aligned with the core values of the FIT India Movement and has motivated the citizens of India to take care of their health through sporting activities. We look forward to a long and fruitful association in the future."

Speaking about her efforts for Sunfeast India Move As One, Priya Dutt, Politician, and social Activist said "I have seen the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on our children on the ground level. Many children have lost their primary financial supporters and there has been a tremendous loss of jobs as well. We have received thousands of applications from across India for educational support. I am fortunate to have the ability to be able to take some action and work towards their better tomorrow through scholarships that the Nargis Dutt Foundation supports. There is an old African saying "It takes a village to raise a child", meaning sometimes the community needs to come together to raise children. Sunfeast India Move As One gave us a wonderful platform to raise awareness and funds for the education of children affected by the pandemic.

Commenting on the success of Sunfeast India Run As One, Anil & Vivek Singh, Promoters, Procam International, stated, "We are truly humbled by the support that Sunfeast India Move As One has received. Our heart goes out to all the sponsors, partners for their belief in our vision and more importantly to all our participants for coming together to make a difference. We all know the movement is far from a solution. But your zeal and enthusiasm has helped change the lives of millions of children and paved a way for a brighter tomorrow. Our deep gratitude to you all."

Source: Media Release