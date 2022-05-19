Surfing Federation of India announces the 3rd edition of Indian Open Surfing in Mangalore

The premier surfing competition of India is recognised by the International Surfing Association and will be hosted by the Mantra Surf Club at the tranquil Panambur Beach, Mangalore, Karnataka from 27-29 May 2022.

The three-day surfing competition will see participation from all the top surfers of India as per their rankings and will be a part of the Karnataka Surfing Festival. Karnataka Tourism has come on board with the Indian Open Surfing as the title partner, while Chennai-based TT Group is the associate partner.

Action Camera majors GoPro, are the Action Partners for the premier surfing competition. The competition will see participation in three categories viz; men, women and groms (U 16).

"We are excited to be associating with SFI for Indian Open Surfing as promoting the lesser-explored coasts in the state are of prime importance from the point of view of a thriving tourism economy. In such beautiful and serene parts of the state, a sport like Surfing can really help to attract tourists from all over the country and also from abroad", said Dr Rajendra KV, IAS, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Tourism Development Committee, Mangalore, Dakshina Kannada.

With the Paris Olympics in sight, Arun Vasu, President, Surfing Federation of India recently met with the Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur in New Delhi. The minister has also assured the federation of all support in recognising Surfing Federation of India as a National Sports Federation."

Arun Vasu on the occasion of the announcement of the Indian Open Surfing 2022 said, "Our objective is to make surfing massive in India. India has a large coastline and some rare and wonderful beaches conducive to the sport of Surfing. Because of this, it is absolutely possible to make Surfing the most followed water sport in the country. Events such as the Indian Open will be a huge boost towards achieving this objective as well as cater to the needs of promoting adventure tourism into the state and the country".

Ram Mohan Paranjpe, VP of SFI and host Mantra, said, "We are elated to be back after a long gap with the third edition of IOS and are looking forward to seeing some action on the west coast of India during pre-monsoon swell."

Mangalore has been the hub for surfers in India on the west coast and has hosted the Indian open Surfing since its inception in 2016. The Surfing Federation of India after the COVID-19 pandemic has worked tirelessly in promoting the sport and bringing many small-scale tournaments to life in order to keep the athlete's competition ready.

Source: Media Release