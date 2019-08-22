English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

T Gopi, Jinson Johnson join glittering bandwagon of ASICS India

By
ASICS India announced Jinson Johnson (L) and T. Gopi (R) as their brand athletes at a glittering event in Bengaluru.
ASICS India announced Jinson Johnson (L) and T. Gopi (R) as their brand athletes at a glittering event in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, August 22: ASICS, a brand that resonates with running, took another stellar step in asserting their brand motto as they announced Indian medal prospect in the 1500m event Jinson Johnson and one of India's best marathon runners T. Gopi as their brand athletes, here at the ASICS Indranagar store on Thursday (August 22).

Jinson who is just a small step away from qualifying for the World Athletics Championships in Doha will be shifting his base to Colorado, USA to train himself better for the blue riband event - Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The Arjuna awardee speaking on the occasion, heaped praise on the brand's extended support as he said, "ASICS has always been the support an athlete needs and has truly been a backbone in providing us the right gear to train our body and mind better and it gives me great pride with associating with a brand that is used by track runners worldwide.

Another one being added to the glittering roster of ASICS, Gopi Thonakal, will be keen on moving past India's best time of 2:12:00 held by Shivnath Singh for 40 years, after he qualified for the World Championships with a personal best of 2 hours 13 minutes and 39 seconds at the Seoul International Marathon.

"As runners, it is of the utmost importance that we wear the right shoes and gear for our races and ASICS has the technology which caters to athletes all around the globe. I am excited to be an addition to that list," the runner holding the second-best time in the country, T. Gopi said on his association with the brand.

As these athletes gear up for their pursuit for a medal at the prestigious event, this association with the recently qualified World Championship runner T. Gopi and a medal prospect at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Jinson Johnson, it asserts the brand's motto of 'I Move Me', a contemporary expression of ASICS' founding philosophy 'Anima Sana In Corpore Sano' - a sound mind in a sound body.

Speaking on the association, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director - ASICS India Pvt. Ltd, said, "We as a brand have a history of supporting runners and as a marathon runner myself, I am excited to have both these world class athletes in our roster and we shall continue to add more in the coming days as we move closer to the Olympics."

Source: Press Release

More INDIAN ATHLETES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 19:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue