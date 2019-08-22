T Gopi, Jinson Johnson join glittering bandwagon of ASICS India

Jinson who is just a small step away from qualifying for the World Athletics Championships in Doha will be shifting his base to Colorado, USA to train himself better for the blue riband event - Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The Arjuna awardee speaking on the occasion, heaped praise on the brand's extended support as he said, "ASICS has always been the support an athlete needs and has truly been a backbone in providing us the right gear to train our body and mind better and it gives me great pride with associating with a brand that is used by track runners worldwide.

Another one being added to the glittering roster of ASICS, Gopi Thonakal, will be keen on moving past India's best time of 2:12:00 held by Shivnath Singh for 40 years, after he qualified for the World Championships with a personal best of 2 hours 13 minutes and 39 seconds at the Seoul International Marathon.

"As runners, it is of the utmost importance that we wear the right shoes and gear for our races and ASICS has the technology which caters to athletes all around the globe. I am excited to be an addition to that list," the runner holding the second-best time in the country, T. Gopi said on his association with the brand.

As these athletes gear up for their pursuit for a medal at the prestigious event, this association with the recently qualified World Championship runner T. Gopi and a medal prospect at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Jinson Johnson, it asserts the brand's motto of 'I Move Me', a contemporary expression of ASICS' founding philosophy 'Anima Sana In Corpore Sano' - a sound mind in a sound body.

Speaking on the association, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director - ASICS India Pvt. Ltd, said, "We as a brand have a history of supporting runners and as a marathon runner myself, I am excited to have both these world class athletes in our roster and we shall continue to add more in the coming days as we move closer to the Olympics."

