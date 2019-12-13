English
Tahiti selected to host surfing events for 2024 Paris Olympics

By Peter Thompson
Surfing

Paris, December 13: As athletes from all over the world go for gold at Paris 2024, Olympic surfing champions are set to be crowned over 15,000 kilometres away in Tahiti.

Organisers of the Games on French soil have confirmed the best surfers on the planet will be heading to compete in Teahupo'o in French Polynesia, subject to International Olympic Committee approval.

The possibility of using an artificial wave in Paris had been ruled out, but Biarritz was among the locations in France seen as having a strong case to host the events.

Lacanau, Les Landes and La Torche also hoped to be selected to stage the second edition of surfing at the Olympics, but it is instead set to take place in South Pacific waters.

"One of the most beautiful waves in the world for the most spectacular Games! Paris 2024 chooses Teahupo'o in Tahiti to host Olympic surfing," read a tweet posted from the Paris 2024 official account.

Lionel Teihotu, president of Tahiti's surfing federation, is quoted as saying by BBC Sport: "It's an extremely pleasant surprise and recognition for our history that will restore honour to Polynesia, where surfing began."

Surfing will debut at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
