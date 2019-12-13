Tahiti selected to host surfing events for 2024 Paris Olympics

Organisers of the Games on French soil have confirmed the best surfers on the planet will be heading to compete in Teahupo'o in French Polynesia, subject to International Olympic Committee approval.

The possibility of using an artificial wave in Paris had been ruled out, but Biarritz was among the locations in France seen as having a strong case to host the events.

Lacanau, Les Landes and La Torche also hoped to be selected to stage the second edition of surfing at the Olympics, but it is instead set to take place in South Pacific waters.

"One of the most beautiful waves in the world for the most spectacular Games! Paris 2024 chooses Teahupo'o in Tahiti to host Olympic surfing," read a tweet posted from the Paris 2024 official account.

One of the most beautiful wave in the world for the most spectacular Games! Paris 2024 chooses Teahupo’o in Tahiti to host surfing Olympic ! Next step : CIO approval ! #RoadtoParis2024 pic.twitter.com/zGDMEkMRe3 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) December 12, 2019

Lionel Teihotu, president of Tahiti's surfing federation, is quoted as saying by BBC Sport: "It's an extremely pleasant surprise and recognition for our history that will restore honour to Polynesia, where surfing began."

Surfing will debut at the Tokyo Olympics next year.